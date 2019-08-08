JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A central Missouri sheriff says a suspect accused of firing at officers and leading them on a chase has been fatally shot.

The chase began in Jefferson City after officers attempted to stop a vehicle. Authorities haven’t said why police stopped the driver, whose identity hasn’t been released.

The fleeing suspect drove into neighboring Callaway County, where a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper deployed tire spikes.

A news release from Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism says the driver got out and opened fire on him and some Jefferson City police officers, who all returned fire.

The suspect ran and was found dead soon after. Authorities say they don’t yet know if the suspect was struck by law enforcement gunfire or if his wound was self-inflicted.

The highway patrol is investigating.