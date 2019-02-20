PARIS (AP) — Paris officials say that an individual has been arrested for a torrent of hate speech directed at Jewish philosopher Alain Finkielkraut during a Saturday march by yellow vest protesters.
The Paris prosecutor’s office said Wednesday that the person was taken into custody Tuesday evening after a police inquiry was opened into a suspected public insult based on origin, ethnicity, nation, race or religion.
On Tuesday, thousands attended rallies across France to decry an uptick in anti-Semitic acts in recent months, including an attack on a cemetery where about 80 gravestones were spray-painted with swastikas. French President Emmanuel Macron observed a moment of silence with parliament leaders at the Holocaust museum in Paris.
France is home to the world’s largest Jewish population outside Israel and the United States.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Alec Baldwin wonders whether Trump's 'SNL' attack poses 'a threat to my safety'
- Newspaper calls for KKK resurgence, schools rescind honors
- Smollett developments leave some baffled, others outraged
- Sen. Bernie Sanders says he's running for president in 2020 WATCH
- Intimidation, pressure and humiliation: Inside Trump’s two-year war on the investigations encircling him VIEW