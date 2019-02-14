WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — An oral surgeon in North Carolina accused of sexually assaulting anesthetized patients, including minors, has been charged with additional offenses.

The Wilmington StarNews reports 55-year-old Michael Lee Hasson was arrested Wednesday on charges including indecent liberties with a child. He was arrested last month on charges of sexual battery and forcible sexual assault.

Wilmington police say the Wilmington Oral Surgery worker is accused of sexually abusing female patients between 2009 and 2018. Police said last week that his known victims were between 17 and 21 years old at the time. Police didn’t release additional victim ages Wednesday.

The state Board of Dental Examiners suspended Hasson’s license and anesthesia permit last week after his arrest on the initial charges.

___

Information from: The StarNews, http://starnewsonline.com