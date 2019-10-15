COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has shut down South Carolina’s attempt to complete a nuclear fuel facility.

The justices declined on Tuesday to hear the state’s appeal of a ruling allowing the federal government to stop construction.

The government has already spent $8 billion on the plant, under construction at the Savannah River Site near Aiken.

The U.S. Energy Department has said it should cut its losses because the plant is over budget and decades away from completion.

A federal appeals court ruled last October that the department could stop construction.

The Mixed Oxide Fuel Fabrication Facility would have taken plutonium used in nuclear weapons and processed it into nuclear plant fuel.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says the government is still obligated to remove plutonium from the site somehow.