HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Supporters of a Connecticut woman are calling on federal authorities to not deport her to England because state officials have pardoned her for a criminal conviction.

Advocates rallied Wednesday outside the Hartford federal courthouse for 34-year-old Wayzaro Walton, of Hartford, who was arrested Tuesday by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and is being detained.

Her lawyer, Erin O’Neil-Baker, says Walton’s family brought her to the U.S. when she was 4 years old and she has legal permanent resident status. She says Walton’s pardon for a felony larceny conviction and several misdemeanor convictions became effective Wednesday, and she will file new court motions challenging the deportation.

ICE declined to comment on the pardon Wednesday, but said in a statement that Walton is a convicted felon who will be deported.