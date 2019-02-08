HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Supporters of a former Fulbright scholar who took sanctuary at a Connecticut church to avoid deportation have rallied to call on federal immigration officials to allow him to stay in the U.S.
About 50 people gathered in a light rain for a peaceful demonstration Friday outside the federal courthouse in Hartford, where Immigration and Customs Enforcement has an office.
Sujitno Sajuti (suh-JEET’-no saw-JEHW’-tee) was ordered by ICE to return to his native Indonesia in October 2017, but instead entered the Unitarian Universalist Church in Meriden.
The 70-year-old West Hartford resident came to the U.S. in 1981 on a Fulbright Scholarship and earned advanced degrees. He overstayed his student visa and remained in the United States.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Spokesman: Cosby's wife, children haven't seen him in prison
- Supreme Court blocks Louisiana abortion clinic law
- From Gucci to Prada, fashion fails evoke racist imagery
- Runner survives attack by choking mountain lion to death
- New emojis are coming: interracial couples, guide dogs, falafel and more
ICE officials say Sajuti is evading immigration law and his deportation order remains in effect.