BEIRUT (AP) — An official with a U.S.-backed group says a suicide car bomb attacker has blown himself up near a military vehicle in the northern Syrian town of Manbij, wounding eight people, most of them civilians.
Sharfan Darwish, of the Kurdish-led Manbij Military Council, said the Saturday afternoon attack took place as a military car was passing as well as several civilian vehicles.
He said seven civilians were wounded, one of them seriously, as well as a U.S.-backed fighter.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, also reported the blast saying several civilians and fighters were wounded.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren unveils plan to break up Amazon, Facebook and Google
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Germany: Woman cries 'murder' over car blocking garage
- Mystery good Samaritan enables man's $273M lottery win
- Manafort sentence prompts debate over judicial system's 'blatant inequities'
No one immediately claimed responsibility but in January the Islamic State group claimed a suicide attack in Manbij that killed 19 people, including two U.S. service members and two American civilians.