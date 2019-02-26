CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s embattled president has banned unauthorized public gatherings and granted sweeping powers to the police after imposing a state of emergency in response to more than two months of protests against his rule.
The country’s state-run SUNA news agency reported on Monday that President Omar al-Bashir issued decrees giving security forces powers to search buildings, restrict movements of people and public transportation, arrest individuals suspected of crimes related to the state of emergency and seize assets or property during investigations.
AL-Bashir, who seized power in a 1989 coup, on Friday declared a state of emergency for a year, disbanded the federal government and replaced all state governors with senior army officers.
Protests erupted in December in Sudan, initially over price hikes. A heavy security crackdown has killed scores of protesters.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Looking at deportation from south of the border, I saw our own flawed attitudes about migration more clearly | Tyrone Beason
- Court records reveal a Mueller report right in plain view VIEW
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Former campaign staffer alleges in lawsuit that Trump kissed her without her consent; White House denies charge
- Supreme Court: Judges can't rule from beyond the grave