KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Sudan’s ruling generals say they will resume talks with opposition leaders behind the protests that drove President Omar al-Bashir from power last month over a transfer of power to civilian rule.

The military council says Saturday a new round of talks will take place Sunday after a three-day pause, as the council called for the capital Khartoum’s roads to be reopened.

Talks were expected to focus on the makeup of the sovereign council that is to guide Sudan through the transition, and the role the military would have in that council.

The negotiations were suspended Wednesday just hours after both the military council and the protesters announced they had agreed on the make-up of an interim parliament and a Cabinet for the transitional period, which is to last three years.