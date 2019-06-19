KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Sudan’s military council is urging protest leaders to resume negotiations on the transition of power, but says talks “should not be preconditioned.”

Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, head of the council, says Wednesday the council has no preconditions for returning to the negotiating table with the Forces for Declaration of Freedom and Change, which has represented protesters.

He says: “We do not deny their role in the uprising and the popular revolution … , but the solution should be satisfactory to all Sudanese factions.”

Burhan warned of another coup as the country “cannot afford being without a government,” more than three months after the military ousted autocratic president Omar al-Bashir in April.

Talks between the military and the FDFC were suspended earlier this month after security forces broke up a protest sit-in.