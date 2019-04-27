KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — The organizers of the protests that drove Sudan’s President Omar al-Bashir from power say they are meeting with the ruling military council for negotiations on forming a transitional government.

The Sudanese Professionals Association, which spearheaded the protests, says Saturday’s meeting is the first for a joint committee tasked with addressing disputes between both sides.

The protesters are demanding a full transfer of power to a civilian government during a four-year transitional period.

Army leaders have called for a two-year transition during which the generals would retain power and give only executive authorities to civilians.

The protesters resumed negotiations with the army on Wednesday, after three members of the council resigned from their posts, apparently in response to the protesters’ demands.