PITTSBURGH (AP) — High school and college students are planning to stage walk-outs and a protest following the acquittal of a white police officer charged in the 2018 fatal shooting of an unarmed black teenager outside Pittsburgh.

The protest is planned for noon Monday at the Pittsburgh City-County Building.

Former East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld was charged with homicide for shooting 17-year-old Antwon Rose II last June. Rosfeld walked out of the courtroom a free man Friday after jurors rejected a prosecutor’s argument that he acted as Rose’s “judge, jury and executioner.”

Rosfeld says he thought Rose or another suspect had a gun pointed at him.

Rose’s family can pursue the federal civil rights lawsuit they filed last August against Rosfeld and East Pittsburgh, a small municipality about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from downtown Pittsburgh.