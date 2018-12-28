MANILA, Philippines (AP) — An undersea 6.9 magnitude earthquake has struck off the southern Philippines and the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says it has a potential to generate a tsunami.
No casualties or damage have been reported immediately on Saturday.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake hit at a depth of 60 kilometers (37 miles) south of Davao city in the main southern region of Mindanao.
According to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, hazardous tsunami waves are possible within 300 kilometers (186 miles) of the epicenter along the coasts of the Philippines and Indonesia.
