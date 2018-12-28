MANILA, Philippines (AP) — An undersea 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck off the southern Philippines on Saturday and the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said that it has a potential to generate a tsunami.
No casualties or damage have been reported immediately.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said in an initial report that the quake was detected at a depth of 49 kilometers (30 miles) and a magnitude of 7.1 about 162 kilometers (100 miles) off Davao Oriental province. It said that it could generate aftershocks but the agency did not expect any damage. The Philippine agency did not mention any tsunami threat.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake hit at a depth of 60 kilometers (37 miles) and measured 6.9.
According to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, hazardous tsunami waves are possible within 300 kilometers (186 miles) of the epicenter along the coasts of the Philippines and Indonesia.