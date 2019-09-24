ISLAMABAD (AP) — A powerful 5.8-magnitude earthquake has struck Pakistan’s capital Islamabad and other cities in the eastern Punjab province, scaring many people who rushed out of multistory buildings and homes.

Authorities said they were still trying to confirm whether Tuesday’s quake caused any damage or casualties.

Pakistan’s Meteorological Department says according to its preliminary assessment the epicenter of the 5.8-magnitude quake was located near the mountainous city of Jehlum in the Punjab province.

The tremors shook walls in Islamabad and left people standing in the streets outside.