PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — Police and court records say two Rhode Island strip club dancers charged with stealing a Boston police officer’s gun are alleging the officer paid them $2,500 for sex.
The Providence Journal reports the records say the two women told authorities Boston officer Emanuel Brandao arranged a “date” with them last weekend that ended at a Pawtucket, Rhode Island, hotel.
The records say Brandao told police he and the women were “hanging out” and he discovered his gun was missing after they left. The gun was later found at a fire station.
The Providence women — Neish Rivera and Melissa Dacier — are detained on larceny and conspiracy charges.
The Journal reports Brandao is on paid leave pending an investigation. A man who answered a phone listing for Brandao said he wasn’t there Saturday.
Information from: The Providence Journal, http://www.providencejournal.com