NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Associated Press has withdrawn its story about the Tennessee Senate election, which incorrectly reported James Mackler had won the Democratic nomination. AP will publish a corrected version of the story.
STORY REMOVED: US–Election 2020-Senate-Tennessee
The Seattle Times does not append comment threads to stories from wire services such as the Associated Press, The New York Times, The Washington Post or Bloomberg News. Rather, we focus on discussions related to local stories by our own staff. You can read more about our community policies here.