WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for longtime Donald Trump confidant Roger Stone say a federal judge shouldn’t bar Stone from making public statements about his criminal case in the Russia investigation.

Stone’s attorneys argued that in court papers filed Friday.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson is considering issuing a gag order in Stone’s case to prevent any impact on potential jurors. But Stone’s attorneys say such an order would infringe on Stone’s First Amendment right to free speech.

Stone was arrested in Florida last month. He has made several talk show and media appearances attacking special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation since his indictment on charges of lying to Congress, obstruction and witness tampering.

Those appearances caught the judge’s attention last week when she encouraged Stone not to treat his case like a “book tour.”