PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A steamy text message at the most inopportune moment has sparked a federal marriage fraud trial in Rhode Island.

The Boston Globe reports that Prince Mark Boley, a Liberian national living in Providence, married Amanda Hames-Whitman in 2016.

According to court documents, Boley and Hames-Whitman visited a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services field office in June 2017 so Boley could apply for permanent resident status.

But while Hames-Whitman was showing an official text messages from Boley, in popped one from “Chriss” saying “we had the best sex ever.”

The text prompted an investigation and Hames-Whitman admitted the marriage was a sham designed to get Boley a green card. She isn’t facing charges.

Boley’s marriage fraud trial started Monday. His attorney declined to comment to the Globe because the case is pending.