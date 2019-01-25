HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania state House Republicans are stripping a member of his committee chairmanship and recommending he resign over allegations that he had sex with an incapacitated woman against her will.
House GOP leaders issued a statement Friday that said eight-term Rep. Brian Ellis should step down “to take care of his family and address the allegations” about an incident in his home near the Capitol in Harrisburg more than three years ago.
Ellis hasn’t responded to texts, emails and phone messages seeking comment. He hasn’t been charged.
The woman’s lawyer, Christine Wechsler, says her client believes she was drugged while having a drink and was sexually assaulted.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Uncharted waters: Scientists to explore Indian Ocean depths WATCH
- European court orders Italy to pay damages to Amanda Knox
- Longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone says he's falsely accused after indictment by special counsel in Russia investigation
- They went to Mexico for surgery. They came back with a deadly superbug. VIEW
- Lara Trump blames media after criticism over 'little bit of pain' comments about unpaid federal workers
House Republicans say prosecutors are looking into the allegations.
Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo is declining comment.