TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A state government employee who says her allegations that she was sexually assaulted by a campaign staffer to Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy were ignored or downplayed has filed a notice of intent to sue New Jersey for damages.
An attorney for Katie Brennan filed the notice of tort claim last week.
The notice alleges the state acted negligently and with reckless indifference when it hired Albert Alvarez.
Brennan claims Alvarez sexually assaulted her in 2017 during Murphy’s gubernatorial campaign and that she told several officials in Murphy’s administration.
Alvarez has denied the allegations.
He resigned in October after being contacted by a reporter for the Wall Street Journal for a story about Brennan’s claims. The newspaper reported the filing of the tort claim notice Thursday.