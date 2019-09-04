BOSTON (AP) — More than a dozen state attorneys general are seeking answers from federal immigration officials about their decision to stop considering requests from immigrants seeking to remain in the country for medical treatment and other hardships.

The letter sent Wednesday to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement asks, among other questions, how immigrants with severe medical conditions can request deportation deferrals going forward.

ICE deferred commenting to USCIS, which didn’t respond to an email. USCIS said Monday it will continue processing deferral requests pending as of Aug. 7.

The letter is signed by attorneys general in Massachusetts, New York, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and the District of Columbia.