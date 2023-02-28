PERTH AMBOY, N.J. (AP) — An after-school fight between two 11-year-old boys that ended when one allegedly stabbed the other has spurred protests by parents and high school students who want leadership changes in their northern New Jersey district.

Roughly 100 students at Perth Amboy High School staged a walkout Monday morning to voice their concerns, while several parents and community members gathered later in the day for a rally at City Hall. Both groups said they are concerned that district leaders have failed to address “unsafe conditions” in schools throughout the city, which is about 30 miles (47 kilometers) south of New York City.

The Wednesday stabbing occurred on a city street shortly after classes had ended at Samuel Shull Middle School. Authorities have said the alleged assailant used a kitchen knife to stab the other boy, who remains hospitalized in stable condition and is expected to recover.

The suspect is charged with juvenile delinquency for offenses equal to attempted murder and aggravated assault and remains held at a youth detention facility. Authorities have not said what spurred the fight, but the victim’s father has said that his son was followed home and the attack was unprovoked.

In a joint statement, city and school district officials said “we have to work together to provide a set of interventions and solutions that will work for our students … including mental health services, counseling, and peer-to-peer interventions.”