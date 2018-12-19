COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s president has appointed 28 lawmakers and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as Cabinet ministers after weeks of political crisis led to government dysfunction.
President Maithripala Sirisena administered oaths Thursday in a private event. Wickremesinghe’s reinstatement as prime minister earlier this week and the appointment of a new Cabinet will result in Sri Lanka’s government resuming functions that have been obstructed since October.
But continued acrimony between Sirisena and Wickremesinghe means the crisis is far from over.
The crisis began when Sirisena sacked Wickremesinghe and appointed former strongman Mahinda Rajapaksa in his place.
Wickremesinghe insisted he was sacked illegally while Rajapaksa failed to secure a majority support in Parliament.
Sirisena dissolved Parliament and called for elections. The Supreme Court declared the actions illegal, forcing the president to reappoint Wickremesinghe.