MADRID (AP) — Spain’s caretaker prime minister and Socialist leader, Pedro Sánchez, says he considers negotiations to form a government with the support of the far-left We Can party have failed.

More than two months after topping the general election but falling far short of a parliamentary majority, Sánchez has not secured the votes of We Can, whose leader Pablo Iglesias wants to be in the Cabinet. The Socialists reject a formal coalition with the anti-austerity party.

Sánchez faces a confidence vote in Parliament next Tuesday. If he fails to gain an absolute majority, he will face a second vote two days later in which he will need a simple majority.

Interviewed on SER radio on Monday, Sánchez called on two major right-of-center parties to abstain, to allow him to win the vote and lead a minority government.