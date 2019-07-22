MADRID (AP) — Caretaker Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is seeking the endorsement of the Spanish Parliament ahead of this week’s confidence votes for him to form a new government.

Sánchez’s Socialist Party won April 28 general election but he still needs the support of other parties to stay in power.

Monday’s debate comes as the Socialists are negotiating for a last-minute deal with the far-left United We Can party to possibly create a coalition government.

Sánchez will have two chances this week to receive the endorsement of the Parliament.

On Tuesday, Sánchez needs to get an absolute majority of 176 of the 350 parliament members. If he fails on that first bid, the bar lowers on Thursday, when he just needs more “Yes” than “No” votes.