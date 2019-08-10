MADRID (AP) — A Spanish humanitarian ship that has been stuck at sea with 121 migrants on board for over a week says it has rescued 39 more people.

The Open Arms boat said it made its latest rescue on Saturday morning in international waters in the central Mediterranean, where it has been stranded for nine days after Italy and Malta denied it entry.

Open Arms founder Oscar Camps says that Malta has offered to allow the 39 new passengers to disembark, but still rejects the 121 the boat rescued last week.

Late on Friday, another NGO boat run by Doctors Without Borders and SOS Méditerranée said it rescued 85 migrants in the central Mediterranean.

Rescue ships face fines of 1 million euros if they enter Italian waters without permission.