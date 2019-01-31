MADRID (AP) — Authorities in Spain and Italy say they have seized a container concealing 2.1 tons of Barcelona-bound cocaine in the Italian port of Genoa, as part of one of the largest drug hauls there in recent years.

A Spanish national police statement on Thursday says the shipment came from South America in a container with no declared cargo.

Another container with 644 kilograms of the drug hidden in bags of Honduran coffee was seized Jan. 15 at the port of Livorno, Italian authorities said Wednesday.

The combined seizures of 2.7 tons of cocaine are the largest drug haul in the past 25 years in Italy, authorities said.

Police in the northeastern Spanish city of Barcelona have arrested a man who was allegedly the recipient of the cargo.