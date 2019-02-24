MADRID (AP) — Authorities in Spain say that two people have died when a small plane crashed more than 100 kilometers (60 miles) north of Madrid.
Emergency services for the region of Castilla y Leon say that both people were passengers on the plane that had taken off from a local airfield.
Emergency services were alerted by a witness who saw the plane fall from the sky on Sunday.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Sheriff: No likely survivors in jetliner crash near Houston VIEW
- Alec Baldwin wonders whether Trump's 'SNL' attack poses 'a threat to my safety'
- In war, as with California wildfires, heroism lives next to horror
- India orders 'staggering' eviction of 1 million indigenous people
- Fire deaths rise to 71 ahead of Trump's California visit WATCH