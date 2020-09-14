SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg had not been drinking before he was involved in a fatal car crash, his office said Monday.

Ravnsborg was driving from a Republican fundraiser in Redfield, South Dakota, to his home some 110 miles (177 kilometers) away in Pierre on Saturday night when he was involved in the crash on U.S. Highway 14, spokesman Tim Bormann said. Ravnsborg was uninjured and immediately called 911.

He had been at a fundraising dinner hosted by the Spink County Republicans at Rooster’s Bar & Grill. The attorney general is known to be a frequent attendee of the fundraisers known as Lincoln Day Dinners, hosted by county GOP groups across the state.

Bormann said the attorney general is known to have an occasional drink, but has made it a practice not to drink at the Lincoln Day events.

Republican Gov. Kristi Noem has said the Highway Patrol will oversee the investigation into the crash. Investigators have not released any details on the crash.

Ravnsborg has received six traffic tickets for speeding in South Dakota over the last six years. He also received tickets for a seat belt violation and for driving a vehicle without a proper exhaust and muffler system.

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation was also asked to assist in the investigation, according to Bormann.