GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a police call that began with a complaint about a possible poisoning ended with a sheriff’s deputy fatally shooting a man in South Carolina.
A statement from the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says a man called 911 early Sunday claiming he was being poisoned. Deputies arriving at a home heard a man inside claiming to have a gun and then a gunshot.
The statement says a man came outside and began shooting and pointing the gun at officers. At least one deputy returned fire, killing a man identified by the coroner as 34-year-old Willie Jermaine Robinson of Greenville.
Deputies later found a woman inside the house who had been shot by the man. She’s expected to survive.
The sheriff’s office isn’t identifying the officers involved in the shooting.