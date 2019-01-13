ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A 5.0 magnitude earthquake has rattled Alaska residents through the Anchorage area and beyond.
There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries after Sunday morning’s earthquake.
It was an aftershock of the magnitude 7.0 Anchorage earthquake that struck on Nov. 30.
The Alaska Earthquake Center says the moderate quake in the Cook Inlet area was located at a depth of about 21 miles (33 kilometers).
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump invokes one of the worst Native American massacres to mock Elizabeth Warren
- Trump has concealed details of his face-to-face encounters with Putin from senior officials in administration
- AP fact check: Trump isn't holed up nonstop at White House WATCH
- 2nd man dies at California home of Democratic party donor
- Trump declares he'll 'never back down' in shutdown fight WATCH
The center says people felt the quake throughout south-central Alaska.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, people reported feeling weak-to-moderate shaking.