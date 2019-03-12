FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s largest school district is closed again as about one third of its teachers called in sick so they could protest at the state Capitol.

Tuesday was the fourth time in two weeks Jefferson County Public Schools had to close because it did not have enough substitutes to cover for absent teachers.

School officials had hoped to avoid another closure by agreeing to send a delegation of teachers to Frankfort to represent the district. But shortly after 7 p.m. on Monday, Republican Gov. Matt Bevin posted a video on his Twitter page with the caption: “SICK OF ‘SICKOUTS’?” Three hours later, the school district announced it would close.

Teachers are worried about many things at the state legislature, including a proposal to create scholarship tax credits for private schools.