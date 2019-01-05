ATLANTA (AP) — There are fears that groundwater near Georgia military bases could remain contaminated from a toxic firefighting foam used for decades by the U.S. Air Force.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that recent tests at Georgia’s three air bases show extensive environmental contamination of groundwater.
Environmentalists say that contamination from the foam exposed Georgia communities to chemicals linked to cancer and a variety of other health problems.
The Air Force has said that Georgia’s drinking water is safe for the thousands of people living around its installations.
But experts and nearby residents question those findings, saying the military’s review was too narrow and failed to test water off-base.
Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com