MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — An Army staff sergeant convicted of fatally shooting his wife and a rookie Virginia police officer has been sentenced to seven consecutive life terms.
News outlets report that Ronald Hamilton was formally sentenced Thursday in the 2016 killings of Officer Ashley Guindon and his wife, Crystal Hamilton.
The 28-year-old Guindon was working her first shift as an officer with the Prince William County Police Department when she responded to a domestic violence call at the Hamiltons’ home in Woodbridge. Two other officers also were shot by Hamilton, but survived.
A jury spared Hamilton’s life in October when it deadlocked on whether he should get the death penalty.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Nearly 1,500 pulses of lightning recorded off Southern California coast in 5 minutes
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Oregon man who survived snowbound off sauce packets for 5 days gets year of free Taco Bell
- Evacuations in California take place as storm approaches VIEW
- Two sisters committed 'the perfect murder,' police say. A love triangle exposed the truth.
During the sentencing hearing, Guindon’s mother called Hamilton a “vicious, cold-blooded, heartless killer.”
Hamilton wiped tears from his face during the hearing.