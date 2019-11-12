MADRID (AP) — The leaders of Spain’s Socialist party and the left-wing United We Can party say they have reached a preliminary agreement about forming a coalition government.

But the deal announced Tuesday still won’t provide enough votes in parliament for the Socialists, who won Sunday’s election, to take office without the support of other parties.

Incumbent Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s left-of-center Socialists captured 120 seats in Sunday’s ballot but fell far short of a majority in the 350-seat chamber. United We Can got 35 seats.

In a joint appearance, Sánchez and United We Can leader Pablo Iglesias say under the deal Sánchez would be prime minister and Iglesias his deputy in a future government. They will also hold talks with other parties to get more support.