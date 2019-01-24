CASTAIC, Calif. (AP) — A helicopter crew has rescued two campers who say they were snowbound in a vehicle on a Southern California mountain for 14 days.

The man, woman and two dogs were hoisted off Alamo Mountain on Wednesday by a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department helicopter .

The 4,700-foot (1,433-meter) mountain is about 75 miles (120 kilometers) northwest of Los Angeles.

Paramedic Deputy Charles Miranda tells KCBS-TV the couple had gone camping but ran out of supplies, then hiked to an area where they were able to call 911.

Miranda says they were dehydrated but generally in good condition. Names weren’t released.

Miranda tells KABC-TV they weren’t expecting the snow and became stuck with a downed tree on one side of their truck and couple of feet of snow on the other side.