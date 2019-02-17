LOS ANGELES (AP) — New developments in the Jussie Smollett case are making the once cut-and-dry narrative around his reported attack a divisive topic on social media.
Smollett, who is black and gay, said he was attacked last month by two masked men shouting racial and anti-gay slurs.
Numerous celebrities immediately spoke out in support of the “Empire” actor. After published reports emerged saying that police believe Smollett may have staged the attack, they said they would reserve judgment until they had more information.
Conservative pundits including Dinesh D’Souza and Tomi Lahren have seized on the doubts that have been raised. They criticized people for using social media after the attack to push a narrative that President Donald Trump’s supporters are racist and homophobic.
