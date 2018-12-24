MIAMI (AP) — Florida officials say a small plane crashed on Miami Beach, injuring four people.
The crash happened just after 2 p.m. Monday on Haulover Beach.
Local 10 News broadcast photos and video of the plane upside down on the sand near a lifeguard stand.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials say the four people aboard suffered minor injuries.
The crash is under investigation.
___
Information from: WPLG-TV, http://www.local10.com/index.html