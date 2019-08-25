BERLIN (AP) — A small plane has crashed in the Simplon Pass area in the Swiss Alps, killing three people on board.

Police in Valais canton (state) said the Piper plane set off Sunday morning from an airfield in western Switzerland and was headed for Italy. A little under 1 ½ hours later, it crashed above the pass near the Italian border and burst into flames.

The bodies of the pilot, a passenger and a small child were recovered from the wreckage. Police said they are still being formally identified.

There was no immediate word on the possible cause of the crash. The Simplon Pass, at 2,005 meters (6,578 feet) above sea level, connects southern Switzerland with northern Italy.