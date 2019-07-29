RAWALPINDI, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani rescue official says a small plane has crashed into a residential area near the garrison city of Rawalpindi, killing at least 5 people and injuring 20 others.

Farooq Butt, an official at the country’s emergency service, said the small plane went down before dawn Tuesday.

He said it was still unclear who owned the plane and what happened to the crew and pilots.

A rescue operation was ongoing and he said the death toll from the crash could rise as some of the injured are listed in critical condition