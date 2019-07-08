NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Family and friends of a man who was fatally shot at a New Orleans skate park have honored him by rolling his casket up a stunt ramp at that same park before laying him to rest.

WWL-TV reports David Magee’s casket was rolled onto a ramp Saturday at Parisite Skatepark. A video of the tribute was posted by the Humidity Nola account on Instagram.

New Orleans police say the 22-year-old Magee was found dead at the skate park on June 27.

The Times-Picayune/ The New Orleans Advocate reports 19-year-old Christopher Steele has been booked on second-degree murder in Magee’s death.

The news outlet reports Steele remained in jail Monday, with bail set at $750,000. It’s unclear whether he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.