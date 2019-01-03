HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities have released a composite sketch of a man accused in the death of a 7-year-old black girl during a Houston-area shooting that her family believes might have been racially motivated.
The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s or 40s, wearing a black hoodie, with pale skin and blue eyes.
Investigators say he pulled up alongside the car Jazmine Barnes was riding in Sunday with her family and fired into the vehicle.
The suspect had previously been described by authorities as having a beard. But Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says additional information received by investigators made them realize the suspect had more of a “five o’clock shadow.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- The Army, in need of recruits, turns focus to Seattle, other liberal-leaning cities
- New GOP rivalry? Romney bolts into Washington, blasts Trump WATCH
- China lunar probe sheds light on the 'dark' side of the moon WATCH
- 'I see no way out': Living paycheck to paycheck is disturbingly common
- A 14th human foot - this one in a hiking boot - washes ashore in Canada
At a separate news conference, Jazmine’s mother, LaPorsha Washington, implored the shooter to turn himself in.