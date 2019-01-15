SINGAPORE (AP) — Singapore officials say it isn’t in the country’s interest to nab — or even name — the perpetrators behind a cyberattack that breached 1.5 million health records, including those of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

An inquiry into the July 4 breach, believed to be the largest in Singapore’s history, concluded that it was likely state-linked. The inquiry called for hearings and considered factors like the attacker’s persistence, resources and advanced tactics. Lee, a two-time cancer survivor, had his personal and outpatient medication data repeatedly targeted.

Singapore’s Minister of Communication and Information S. Iswaran said Tuesday that the attacker could not be named for “national security reasons.”

The country has since strengthened its cybersecurity portfolio, and taken actions against individuals and organizations that could have stopped or limited hackers.