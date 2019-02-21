PORT RICHEY, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say shots were fired when they arrested a Florida mayor on a charge of practicing medicine without a license.
The Tampa Bay Times, citing news releases, reports that no one was injured during the Thursday morning arrest of Port Richey Mayor Dale Massad.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Pasco County sheriff’s deputies went to Massad’s house about 4:30 a.m. when shots were fired. They haven’t said who fired, but the mayor was arrested without further problems.
Officials say the 68-year-old mayor was treating patients at his home even though he lost his physician’s license in 1992.
He was arrested in August along with his girlfriend after they allegedly battered each other.
It could not be immediately determined if Massad has an attorney. Port Richey is 40 miles north of Tampa.