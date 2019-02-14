RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — A shot was fired Thursday on the grounds of a suburban Albuquerque high school on the anniversary of the Parkland, Florida, high school massacre, but police and school officials said no one was injured and a suspect was taken into custody.

The V. Sue Cleveland High School in the community of Rio Rancho was evacuated after the shot was fired, police said, and worried parents rushed to the school after getting calls from their children.

School officials said on Twitter that all students were safe and that “the weapon involved has been recovered and the suspect is in custody.” The district’s other schools were open with children attending classes.

Parent Kristy Berberich said outside the high school that her 16-year-old son called her immediately after students heard a gunshot.

“I was worried sick but I knew he was safe,” she said.

Police and school officials advised parents to stay away from the school and to await word on a plan to pick up students, who were taken to an arena about 3 miles (5 kilometers) from the school.

Another parent, Edward Smith, walked frantically outside the school while talking with other parents but expressed relief when police at the scene said no one was injured.

