MILWAUKEE (AP) — A person shot and wounded a Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputy while fleeing from a traffic stop early Wednesday, authorities said.

The deputy was shot multiple times and was conscious, breathing and receiving treatment following the shooting, the sheriff’s office said on Twitter. Law enforcement agencies searched for the shooter.

The deputy had stopped a vehicle in Milwaukee and the passenger fled on foot, the sheriff’s office said. The deputy was shot during a foot pursuit and the driver of the vehicle was in custody.

Names of the deputy and the suspected shooter weren’t immediately released.

The shooting prompted an emergency alert to cellphones telling people to “shelter in place” and to call 911 if needed.

Police from Milwaukee and West Allis were assisting in the search. Additional information wasn’t immediately released.