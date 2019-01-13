PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a shooting outside a motel left a young woman dead and five others wounded by gunfire.
They say in a statement that the shooting happened shortly before noon Sunday after two men argued with a group of people on the second floor of the motel.
Police say one suspect reportedly pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots.
They say one of the suspects was wounded in the incident and was among those shot. Three of those who were in shot were hospitalized in critical condition.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump has concealed details of his face-to-face encounters with Putin from senior officials in administration
- Wisconsin man arrested in teen's abduction, parents' deaths WATCH
- FBI opened inquiry into whether Trump was secretly working on behalf of Russia
- Requests to bring in child brides OK'd; legal under US laws WATCH
- As U.S. parks go understaffed, people are destroying California's protected Joshua trees
Police are searching for the other suspect.
The victims ranged in age from 18 to 41 years old. Their identities were not immediately made public.