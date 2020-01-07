WASECA, Minn. (AP) — An officer and a suspect have been shot and wounded while police responded to a report of disturbance in southern Minnesota, officials said.

The shooting took place about 8 p.m. Monday in Waseca, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said. The officer was taken by air to a hospital in Robbinsdale and the suspect was transported by ambulance to the same hospital, officials said.

There was no immediate word on their conditions.

U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn identified the officer as Freeborn resident Arik Matson. Hagedorn tweeted that Matson was “reportedly ambushed and severely wounded while responding to a domestic disturbance complaint in Waseca.” Hagedorn said he communicated with Matson’s father, a retired police officer, overnight.

“On behalf of all southern Minnesotans, I offered our deepest concerns and prayers for Arik and his family,” Hagedorn tweeted.

The BCA did not immediately return messages seeking to confirm the officer’s identity or that he was ambushed. A spokeswoman at North Memorial Hospital said she did not have any information to release about Matson’s condition, saying the BCA was planning a Tuesday morning news conference.

Waseca is a city of about 9,400 located 70 miles (112.6 kilometers) south of the Twin Cities.