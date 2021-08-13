ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico authorities are investigating a shooting that injured one person at a middle school near downtown Albuquerque.

Police tweeted Friday that a suspect was taken into custody and there was no longer a threat at Washington Middle School or to the public.

The shooting happened on school grounds but police did not not immediately provide any details about the condition of the person who was taken to the hospital or what may have prompted the shooting.

The school was locked down and parents were asked to pick up their children. Some parents gathered outside had indicated that there may have been an altercation between students.

Friday marked the third day of classes for Albuquerque’s public school district.

The shooting followed another in the city that happened Thursday night at a sports bar and restaurant near a busy shopping district. One person was killed and three were injured after someone pulled out a gun during a fight near one of the doorways, police said.

Albuquerque police are investigating the city’s latest homicide after one person was killed and three others were injured in a shooting at a sports bar and restaurant.

The shooting happened late Thursday at Ojos Locos Sports Cantina near a busy shopping district on the city’s northeast side.

Police said Friday during a briefing that someone pulled out a gun during a fight near one of the doorways. They believe only one person fired shots but they’re still reviewing surveillance video and interviewing witnesses. No arrests have been made.

Authorities identified the man who was killed as Lawrence Anzures, a 30-year old boxer from Albuquerque.

“Any small piece of information can help in turning this into a prosecutable case so that the family and friends of Lawrence can get the justice they deserve,” Deputy Commander Kyle Hartsock said.

The restaurant was cordoned off with crime tape overnight as investigators combed the scene. On Friday, a makeshift memorial of flowers and candles was forming outside.

Albuquerque is on pace to shatter its homicide record this year, already having matched within the first eight months of the year the previous annual high of 80 set in 2019. Mayor Tim Keller has been struggling to address the problem as he seeks reelection this fall.